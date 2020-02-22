What a pinched and hopeless view of resistance to gun violence. Even if one stipulates that – as a general rule – guns will not be taken away from gun owners, it is not the only option nor the end of a discussion regarding the reduction of gun violence and ending the carnage that accompanies it in the United States. Sadly, of the over 100 persons a day who die from gun violence in the U.S. about two thirds are suicides. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 61 persons a day die from firearms that have been used to commit suicide, and many of those are veterans living in rural areas.
What steps work to prevent this? Educate gun owners on responsible, safe storage of firearms, for one. Lock up firearms to prevent access to them by unauthorized persons, separately store ammunition from the gun, put locks on guns and invest in additional health care access (suicide prevention hotlines, eg.).
Second, legislate that permits must be obtained in order to purchase firearms, institute comprehensive point-of-sale background checks and mandatory waiting periods between the purchase date and the actual acquisition of a gun. Third, enact "red flag" laws (as have been legislated in 17 states) that allow law enforcement officers to retrieve guns from persons who have been identified as dangerous to themselves, their families or their neighbors.
And last, for this letter at least, a discussion of steps that reduce gun violence, provide a method for gun owners who no longer wish to own their guns to dispose of them by selling them to a law enforcement agency, tasked with first checking on the registration, and then, destroying the weapon.
Richard Mark
Aiken