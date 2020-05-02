The Department of Energy recently issued a draft Request for Proposals for a stand-alone contract for operation of the Savannah River National Laboratory. The mostly positive reaction to this announcement overlooks the fact that a stand-alone contract has very significant limitations and impacts on the people that actually make SRNL work. Not the scientists, not the researchers, but the facility staff such as Operations, Maintenance, E&I, Radiological Protection, Engineering and facility management. With a stand-alone contract, these people will be locked in to SRNL with little or no hope of advancement, promotion or professional growth.
Historically at SRS, people have been encouraged to move from one facility to another as opportunities for promotion arise or to expand their professional knowledge by working in other job fields. If a stand-alone contract is put in place for SRNL, these moves will virtually cease to be available to the facility staff. This is because leaving SRNL for another facility on site will require the employee to leave one company (the one that holds the SRNL contract) and join another company as a new employee. This means the employee will forfeit any seniority and service time.
Further, the staff at SRNL is fairly small, meaning that promotion opportunities open up very rarely, limiting the possibility of advancement among the facility staff.
All in all, a stand-alone contract for SRNL means that the people who make it possible for the scientists and researchers to do what they do will have little or no opportunity for advancement or growth. While I appreciate that the stand-alone contract has benefits for a portion of the people at SRNL, I would hope that some consideration would be given to making sure that everyone at SRNL is given a chance to improve themselves under the new contract.
Ben Blue
Aiken