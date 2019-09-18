While the lunatic fringe of the Democratic Party running for office and many of their cohorts want to get rid of fossil fuels, food sources and guns to protect ourselves from bad guys, their idiotic quest to save us from ourselves leaves out an important problem that none has addressed yet.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ilk in their infinite stupidity are spreading gloom and doom theories that we only have 12 years left on Earth if we don’t change our environment. They all are taking God out of the equation, making it sound like they have a foreknowledge about God’s plan for the human race.
Instead of using fear tactics, the Democrats should be worried about a real problem that is looming over our heads regarding the thousands of pieces of floating debris that surrounds our planet. All you have to do is look at a map showing the satellites and space junk that encompass earth and you will see that there lies a serious problem. Not only do these estimated 500,000 pieces of debris lose orbit but various countries keep putting up new satellites that add to the junk pile that can fail only to fall back to earth. I wonder what effects they have on the planet?
Do they eventually block out the sun or affect the magnetic poles, etc.?
I’ve read that there are recycling companies being formed to remove the danger to us Earth dwellers but nothing is being brought to the public’s attention. The Democrats and the news media would rather talk about plastic straws and stupid tweets than take issue of a real threat to our planet.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville