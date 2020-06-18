Anthony DiStefano titled his latest column "We're all ignorant, only about different things" and then went on to prove that premise. His ridiculous inference that you could tell whether one was a Trump supporter or a "pro-science" advocate based only on whether one wears a mask or not, is not only personally insulting to me, but just one more example of his "anti anything Trump" bias.
I am an ardent Trump supporter, and I wear a mask when in a public environment. His "read between the lines" assertion is that Trump supporters are too stupid to wear masks or understand scientific data. Speaking of the scientific data, the so called "experts" have been wrong on just about every prognostication of gloom and doom surrounding the virus.
They predicted over 1.2 million deaths, well not quite.
The virus lives 14 days on solid surfaces, oops, make that a few hours, oops we really don't have a clue.
The virus is not spread from human to human, oops, yes it is. The virus is spread only by symptomatic individuals, oops, make that all exposed individuals, oops, probably just symptomatic, oops, we really don't know.
These "experts" are just about as reliable as the economic experts that predicted 8 million job losses in May when in fact 2 million jobs were added. Well, heck, they only missed by 10 million.
You want to point out stupidity, just look at the plethora of Democrats across this country that apparently don't have TVs and kept accusing Trump of threatening "peaceful protesters." I can only surmise they can't tell the difference between "peaceful" and looting, arson and destruction of property.
That my friend, is ignorant.
Larry Newman
Aiken