History is trying very hard to repeat itself. President Trump is working overtime to prevent that repetition by, among other things, restoring and refreshing our free enterprise system and by bolstering our nation's economy and employment situation.
The historical concept of a disastrous socialist political regime is quite simple: Socialist leaning politicians convince younger voters they somehow are being cheated and exploited by the upper class industry barons (called the bourgeois in earlier 18th and 19th century.)
1917 Russia had it's Lenins, Stalins and the doctrine of Karl Marx. Today's United States has it's Clintons, Warrens, Pelosis, Sanders, Schumers, Harrises, large swathes of the Democratic Party, plus the same doctrine of Karl Marx. Though the players have changed, the game remains the same.
The 1917 era Reds promised "bread, peace and land." Our socialist faction today is promising just about everything and anything for free, including college, sustenance, universal health care, and more.
It all sounded so good, as it does today.
However, once the dust finally settled on its revolution, (1917-1918), Russia was immediately plunged into a civil war lasting from about 1922 through 1925.
Bread? The working class people got their bread as promised, but mostly from standing in hours-long bread lines in frigid arctic winds, waiting for bread measured out in grams or ounces.
Peace? Between the Russian civil war (1922-25) the Great Depression of 1929 and 1930, the Stalinist purges from 1933-1939, World War II, and Russia's Afghan incursion, the working class people may have experienced stretches of possibly five to 10 years of sporadic peace, at best. Approximately 100 million Soviet citizens perished during this time of "peace" that was promised to them. Of these 100 million deaths, it has been estimated that at least 20 million were tortured to death or starved in Stalin's Siberian concentration camps.
Land? The land they "received" ended up being land seized from private land owners by the Communist proletariat, on which the people were forced into slave labor under horrific conditions. (These were called collective farms – collected from the population and taken by the government for its own purposes and profit.) Any industrial jobs were performed in businesses that also were confiscated from private ownership by the state, in which workers were treated miserably by 20th century standards.
No, revolution is not always a bad thing. In fact, we had one here in this country, more than 200 years back. Ours, however, had one major difference. Our country emerged with constitutional republic form of government by and for its people. Russia emerged with a tyrannical and hugely oppressive dictatorship, by and for a small group of socialist dictators.
So in case you're thinking of making the decision to populate our government with socialists who favor 21st-century Marxist ideals, you'd be best advised to know what your end game would be. Things may not turn out in the best interest of the population at large, as happened in the Soviet experiment, which barely survived 67 years, give or take (1922-1989).
James E. Bolen
Aiken