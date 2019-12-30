In socialism the collective makes decisions about production, distribution and exchange. In practice the “collective” turns out to be a select few, often elite, sometimes elected. You would have to rely on the 100% integrity of those making the decisions. (Yeah, right.) To me it runs contrary to our Declaration of Independence, where all of us are created equal to have the right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The reason socialism fails, in truth, is that we are all different. We are equal under the law, and should be, but all people are not the same. Some are more ambitious than others, some have more strength, some are shorter, or taller, some are even smarter. Most importantly, some have more integrity than others. The reverse of that is many people are greedy, seek power over others, willingly hurt others and have not a shred of ethics or humanity. An economic theory that depends on the integrity of humanity to work is therefore doomed to failure.
Younger folks seem to be embracing the likes of Bernie Sanders. The younger generation is changing, being brainwashed by our highly progressive educational system. But socialism cannot defy reality.
The American dream is all about capitalism, where hard work and ambition can lead to more prosperity. Once government gets control of something, good luck getting that control back. (Our Constitution says we should be able to remove any government that defies our freedom, but again, good luck with that.) Socialism always turns out to become oppression. What has always caused me concern is why the people of Vermont would even vote for a socialist/communist like Sanders, let alone others across the country supporting him?
There is a huge difference between economic equality and the socialist’s mantra of economic inequality. Economic equality is the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Economic inequality, per Sanders, is the forced distribution of wealth. In other words, you work hard and instead getting to enjoy the fruits of your labor, you must support someone who stays at home and watches soap operas, even if they are quite capable of working. How is that fair?
Stewart Meyer
Aiken