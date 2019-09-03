The Woodside Property Owners Association Board of Directors, based on a vote by the residents, sought permission to shoot deer to "control" the supposedly increasing population. The permission was denied based on a prohibition against discharging firearms and using certain weapons inside the city limits under most circumstances.
Notwithstanding other methods of deer population control that are proven and available – and not lethal – the board asked City Council to amend the ordinance.
That Woodside request should have been denied. Unless and until the POA can show that no other avenue exists to control the deer population, if such control is even needed, the council should not have gone to the effort of having the city attorney draft an amendment at the Woodside POA's urging. And the amendment (which would apply throughout the City of Aiken, not just in Woodside) should not be passed.
Jack McGrath
Aiken