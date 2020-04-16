Sheltering in place
Surviving the pandemic
Wash your hands, and cover your face.
It's the quiet life we now embrace.
Chores delayed, “I've not the time.”
you would complain
Now you have the time, the story's the same.
Confined to home. What to do?
So many choices, it's up to you.
Brighten someone's day
They're only a phone call away.
Write a friendly note, learn to cope.
Plant some seeds; do a good deed.
Encouraged to keep our distance,
Walk to build up some healthful resistance.
Make light work of household chores
Then try to spend some time outdoors.
Find a cozy nook, read a book.
Read or write some poetry,
Go on an on-line spending spree.
Engage in creating designer masks.
This virus gave rise to a whole new industry.
Supplying today's need, a monumental task
Its cure still a mystery.
New traffic patterns in the grocery aisles
Maintaining a safe distance all the while,
We may be forced to be socially apart
We are still spiritually together in our hearts.
Greetings now come with a simple wave.
No shaking hands, our very lives to save.
We will be lucky to come out of this pandemic alive
But, oh, the stories we can tell of how we survived.
Above all, don't forget to pray
That this virus will be overcome some day.
When friends you are meeting,
you may choose to use the namaste greeting
Simple and safe, it's a bit more formal.
Welcome, World, to the new normal.
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate