During the Senate’s impeachment proceedings much was discussed about the search for truth. So, what is truth? Pontius Pilate did not know the answer when he asked Jesus the same question. But what is the truth in relation to the impeachment. Again, do any of us really know what the truth is (about the charges) or does it even matter?
For you see, we may never fully know the truth, i.e. something that is real, honest, something that really exists. But in this matter, it is far better to not seek the truth, and not even try to determine guilt or innocence, but rather what is just.
Yes, the best way to render a judgment about the Articles of Impeachment is to seek not what is true but rather to seek justice – which is, in its origins, law being tempered by reason.
Let’s use the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton as the model for the premise to seek justice rather than what is true. In the Clinton impeachment there was no doubt that he was indeed guilty as charged. Afterall, they had him dead to rights about his lying under oath, so it was plain he committed perjury and in the process had obstructed justice. Clearly it was high crimes and misdemeanors.
Yet, the Senate decided to acquit Clinton though the charges against him were plainly true. Why? Did it make a difference that Clinton’s actions were more about a personal failing rather than an affront to our constitution and a real threat to our democratic principles? Does it really matter?
The answer is simply this: The Senate’s decision not to convict Clinton despite his crimes was that it would not have served justice; it would not be a just outcome for Clinton, the Constitution, our democracy, the electorate, and yes, our nation as a whole.
For all those hoping that Trump would have been convicted, consider the above and examine your basis for finding fault.
Pete Palmere
Aiken