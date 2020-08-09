Sen. Graham, you are a former JAG Officer in the U.S. military. As such, I find your actions or rather inactions over the past three years disgraceful.
You say you always put the American military first. Where are your harsh words on Trump's inability to deal with Russian bounties on American service personnel? Where do you stand on Trump's attempts to take money out the defense budget to build his wall?
In the past you were a staunch supporter for American security. How safe do Americans feel with the pandemic raging and Trump doing nothing to stop the spread? Trump bullies governors into reopening too early and demanding schools reopen with no plan for the safety of the students, staff and their families.
A recent forecast put the American death toll from COVID-19 at 200,000 by Nov. 1. Where are you Senator? Are you looking out for the people of South Carolina, or are you playing golf with Trump at the expense of the American taxpayer? Perhaps you are relaxing in your vacation home in upper New York State with your wealthy donors.
Bill Barr believes the president is above the law. The U.S. Supreme Court recently disagreed. In the past few months Barr has fired attorneys in the Southern, Northern and Eastern Districts of New York. All three districts have on going cases investigating Trump. You remain silent. Do you stand for the rule of law?
Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C., were hit with tear gas, flash grenades and horse mounted officers in order to disperse them. The dangerous actions aided in Trump's ridiculous photo op at a church. Peaceful protesters were later the victims of low-flying helicopters meant to intimidate and disperse the peaceful crowd. Where are you?
A jury convicted Roger Stone of numerous counts of lying and witness tampering. Stone bragged that he lied to protect Trump. His sentence was commuted. You called the sentence “justified.” Michael Flynn will likely not see a day in jail either for his crimes against America. What happened to the rule of law sir?
Trump has sent Gestapo style federal “police” agents into cities to antagonize peaceful protesters. They are arrested, questioned, detained and released. Local elected officials have demanded they leave to no avail. Trump is promising more actions in the future. We are on a slippery slope to a police state Senator. Where are you?
I am fearful Trump is trying to drag the United States into a dictatorship. Your unwillingness to protect the American people from Trump's lack of action against the pandemic is frightening. Your inability to stand for the rule of law is aiding Trump in the descent of America. The people of South Carolina deserve better. We deserve the old Lindsey Graham that would stand with the late great Sen. John McCain against these unlawful, immoral actions.
Your silence is deafening, Senator.
Tom Springsteen
Aiken