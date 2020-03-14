If anyone heard a very, very, loud yes resounding through Aiken on Saturday, I bet it was from everyone who had just read Jeff Wallace's column. I have thought of writing a letter saying similar things; but Mr. Wallace said it so much better.
I will add three things. First, if I am doing the work of a store cashier, why am I not getting paid? Second, if cashiers don't have to work the check-out lines, why are the aisles still cluttered/blocked with boxes to be unpacked, shelves that haven't been stocked and the entry empty of shopping carts? Finally, I have gone to customer service in stores that do not have self-checkout and told them how appreciative I am that they have not gone that route.
Don't get me started on the movie theater.
Louise Plodinec
Aiken