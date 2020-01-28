There has been much damage and loss of innocent lives since the different interpretation by some of our enshrined Constitution and its Second Amendment. When written, the new United States had no standing army so our president needed the right to call up a militia in case we were attacked.
We now have the largest army in history so our protection is assured but the Second Amendment has somehow morphed into a warped interpretation meaning and everyone has the right to own and maintain a military arsenal with automatic machine guns and assault rifles, etc.
What’s next? Armed drones?
There are other motives for these arsenals that are too dark to even mention.
At present, their rights have usurped our rights to have our children safe in schools, our worship safe in churches, indeed, our safety in any large gathering.
But with money and votes of the NRA, we have so far seen indications that gun violence will continue unabated.
Maxine Dexter
Aiken