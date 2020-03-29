In 2018, Donald Trump dismantled the pandemic response team within the National Security Council, and at the same time moved to slash the budget of the CDC. Now he says this crisis “came out of nowhere.”
That is a lie. We have had months to prepare for this, and could have had more without those centers shuttered. Instead of preparing, he’s been busy turning down testing kits from the WHO, saying “everything’s fine.” According to every epidemiologist with a keyboard or microphone, that’s demonstrably false.
A close friend is eight and a half months pregnant. In two weeks, she will have to have a C-section. Given the preventable current state of affairs, she would vastly prefer to stay home, avoid a hospital, give natural birth. Unfortunately that’s not possible.
She will spend the next 14 days worrying whether the hospital will be full of people with COVID-19. She will worry whether she will contract it, whether her doctors and nurses will be healthy, and whether her baby, born without an immune system capable of fighting off a deadly virus, will be in danger.
In the coming weeks and months we will need leaders to tell us hard truths, to let experts, and science, lead the way. We will need to demand a functional government, capable of honesty and empathy, unlike the current president exhibits. Send thoughts and prayers to Sen. Graham and Rep. Wilson, who continue to prop up that man. May God show them the mercy that history books will not.
Michael Gesme
Aiken