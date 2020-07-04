Science is not something you "believe." It is a continuously changing collection of theories generated by people in an attempt to understand how things work. The "scientific method" then requires that these theories be questioned in open debate and tested to see how well they explain things. Just because a "scientist" says something, it doesn't become a fact. It is only an opinion. To be taken seriously causality must be demonstrated.
How about the "theory" that masks are a critical factor in controlling the spread of the coronavirus? I have no doubt that if people intend to do something as a group (maybe singing in a church choir) wearing masks is probably a good idea, although coughing into your elbow is probably as good as wearing a mask.
However, I seriously doubt a trip to Publix (or most outings) without a mask are a significant risk. As far as I can determine from SCDHEC data there have been 358 cases reported in Aiken County as of June 30. Assuming the 118 cases that were detected by June 11 are now cured leaves us 240 active cases we know about. If you are walking through Publix you probably don't have to worry about getting it from these people since, hopefully, they are being isolated. But how about the untested but infected masses out there?
SCDHEC again has some information that can help us guess the risk. They hypothesize that as many as nine times as many infected people may be out there for every one that's been reported. That would be about 2,100 cases or slightly more than 1% of the population of Aiken County. That's 1 in 100 that might be infected, but I guess they are asymptomatic and not sneezing and coughing and hopefully not shouting when and if you encounter them.
Since the SCDHEC tells us this is the primary way the virus is transmitted, I would guess they are low-risk carriers. Unfortunately they don't tell us how many people actually got the virus from casual contact but I would bet it is extremely rare if it occurs at all. I doubt that masks have any effect on the spread of the virus in this type of situation. Disposable gloves might be a help if you are a real "touchy-feely" type since contaminated surfaces are probably a possible source of infection.
If wearing a mask makes you feel safer, by all means do it. Be aware, though, that unless you are wearing a surgical-grade mask you aren't safer than a non-mask wearer and they pose no greater threat to public health than you do. Mandated mask wearing is a non-solution to stopping the spread of the virus.
As for myself, I spent a portion of my life working in a nuclear power plant and learned the concept of ALARA (as low as reasonably attainable) in dealing with hazards. The best thing to do is avoid exposure to hazards. When I go to Publix (or any place else) I avoid people, touching things and if I saw someone sneezing I'd leave the store immediately. When I get home I wash my hands and face and feel confident that I have done my part to slow the spread of the virus.
Ed Shippey
Aiken