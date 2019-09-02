With all the safety concerns and other threats we have to worry about when sending our children to school, South Aiken High has decided that pulling children from their classrooms on the first day of school and placing them in in-school suspension for dress code violations was of top concern.
Children had to wait in ISS until parents could leave work and bring them something to change into. It's a shameful experience when a school district cares more about enforcing rules they barely take into consideration the remainder of the year over the success of their students. It's no wonder so many are opting for virtual learning. Many upset parents and children today.
Amanda Belcher
Aiken