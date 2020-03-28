This letter is written to shine a light on the unsung heroes of the Aiken County Public School District. I want everyone to know about the jewels we have in the leadership team of King Laurence, Dr. Shawn Foster and all ACPSD employees; especially the teachers, aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance and janitorial staff.
As our community and the world continue to adapt to our new normal due to the devastation caused by the coronavirus these individuals have put themselves out there to ensure that our precious children have food and assignments daily. They do it when they have no obligation beyond the moral duty of taking care of each other. They commit their time, love and huge smiles willingly so that children are reminded daily that they matter.
Last week, we served 67,894 meals. During deliveries, a multitude of positive emotions were invoked in reference to our most vulnerable citizens. Yes, times are uncertain and it appears that our lives will be forever changed but I am comforted in knowing that there are caring people willing to do whatever it takes to help those in need.
If you happen to see or know any of the individuals mentioned in this letter of gratitude please join me in thanking them for going beyond anything anyone could have imagined for our most precious commodity, our children. God bless and thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Patrice Rhinehart Jackson
District 7 School Board Member