I attended the Meet the Candidates session at city hall Nov. 19. My purpose for attending was to obtain an impression of the people and issues that involve our school system.
First of all I want to thank the Aiken Standard for sponsoring this event. We are fortunate to have a local institution to create and sponsor civic events that can benefit the community. Second the candidates again demonstrate that this community is fortunate to have a population with needed qualifications and a willingness to utilize those qualifications for our collective civic benefit. In this case it is the school system. I was favorably impressed with the qualifications of all candidates.
What brings me to this letter is that at my age this is my way of contributing to the public discourse. In this case I will address a question that was addressed to the candidates at the subject forum. That was “What are the qualifications that you are looking for in the new school superintendent”? Each candidate responded with rational opinions.
I would like to add my answer to that question to the public discourse.
While all board members will have useful opinions on needed qualifications which should be considered, I prefer at this time to focus on the system that will be used to select the next superintendent. It is my firm belief that systems produce results and the success in choosing our next superintendent will be dependent on the system utilized to make that choice. My recommended system includes:
– Create the system after the new board is in place.
– Board engages an experienced facilitator who has a track record of positive results with group interaction. Use that facilitator to be in charge of the board process of designing a selection system.
– Board engages a recorder to accurately and completely record the will of the board as they design this system.
– Board appoints a member to manage the meetings designing the system. Manager works with the facilitator to establish meeting agendas; establishes and enforces boundaries during meetings.
– Utilizing facilitated interactions create the up to date duties and responsibilities that the board will be expecting from the new superintendent.
– Using the same process define the education, experience and personal characteristics desired.
– Convert duties, responsibilities and personal characteristics into a specification for the person sought.
– Determine method to locate willing candidates that satisfy specifications. A professional locator is recommended.
– Create a method to select candidates to be interviewed by the board.
– Board interview selected candidates.
– After the interviews the board using facilitated interaction discusses candidates opposite predetermined specifications. Using a facilitator designed methodology make final selection.
While there are many approaches that could be utilized to accomplish this objective and each board members opinions are relevant; no system can guarantee success. The system recommended above can increase the potential for success and reduces the reliance on hope.
The board may want to consider facilitated board meetings.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken