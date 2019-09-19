I read the article about the shake up on the school board with complete astonishment.
It appears as though the majority of the school board notified Dr. Alford that if he didn’t resign he would be fired. He therefore resigned, without comment and without appearing at either the executive session or at the board meeting.
That three of the board members were so opposed to this action that they then resigned from the board requires an explanation. Dr. Alford was widely respected and had accomplished a great deal to bring Aiken County’s school system toward excellence. Why, then, was he asked to leave?
This is a question that the remaining school board members must answer. One hopes that it was not because they were opposed to the many improvements Dr. Alford has made to the system. A barely adequate school system will be a disservice to our school children, will make Aiken a less desirable place to live.
Martha Lockhart
Aiken