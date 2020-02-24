When an organization has an opening for new leadership it is an opportunity for the organization to take stock; to examine goals for the future; to look over a wide field of candidates and compare their talents and visions against the reviewed needs of the organization. The process leads to the discovery of the best new leader and therefore leadership available for the organization.
This is the opportunity that the Aiken County School Board lost in its truncated process for hiring a new superintendent. The loss is for the person selected, for the people of Aiken County and most importantly for the students of Aiken County schools. When an organization takes the time to go through a thorough, complete and open process the result for all concerned is a reasonable confidence that the person selected is the best match and the best person for the position needing to be filled. This is the opportunity that our school board has just lost; an opportunity of confidence in and for our new superintendent, the people of Aiken County and our students.
It is very sad and so short sighted; “opportunity lost.”
Rev. Robert Byrne
Aiken