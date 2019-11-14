I’m sure most people haven’t given any thought to the goings on in Rep. Adam Schiff’s Intelligence Committee hearing to impeach President Trump so I feel it is my civic duty to inform the public.
Schiff has committed numerous criminal acts against the president as well as we people through lies and deception, violating his oath of office, which should be addressed.
His latest affront to the country was forging a declassified document submitted as evidence by President Trump in the impeachment investigation.
In his supposed, “parody” of the transcript between Trump and the Ukraine president Schiff went before the house and the public changing what was written. That is called, “tampering with evidence and forging a legal document.” In doing so he has obstructed justice in his own hearing. If anyone outside of politics committed such and act they would be answering to the law.
Considering the above mockery of our legal system by Schiff, I felt duty bound to file a complaint with the proper authorities to investigate his illegal acts.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville