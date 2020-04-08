Timothy Monroe Bledsoe recently wrote a letter to the Aiken Standard.
The letter said President Trump was not fit to be commander-in-chief of our army forces. He closed the letter with a quote by Nikita Khrushchev, “We will take America without firing a shot.” This from a man that supports a party that has a self-admitted democratic socialist aka Marxist communist, Bernie Sanders, as one of its leading candidates for president of the United States.
Sanders is on record saying that Venezuela had the ideal form of government and praised Fidel Castro as a great leader. Sanders spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. Fidel Castro, the murdering dictator of Cuba, started out as a democratic socialist; Hugo Chavez of Venezuela started out as a democratic socialist and Hitler was a nationalist socialist.
Sanders has never had a real job in the public sector unless you want to count a job helping people fill out food stamp applications.
Charles Cushman
Aiken