I have known Keith Harp for more than 25 years and there is no doubt that Keith cares about the teachers and students in the Aiken County School system.
As an example, every year, Keith takes a day off from work to cook over 100 steaks at Kennedy Middle School for Teacher Appreciation Day. Knowing someone cares about them means a lot to the teachers. Keith is always willing to help with events and treats others like he wants to be treated, which is in a positive and caring manner.
I know Keith is concerned about the safety of the teachers and students in the Aiken School system. I know he will take the necessary steps to improve the safety of the schools and help enforce more discipline to provide the students a better classroom environment.
Keith has a significant investment in the Aiken Schools with two grandchildren attending schools currently and three will be attending next year. I will repeat what you may have heard him say at the Forums previously held, Keith Harp is "all in" as a School Board member and wants the best for the future of Aiken County. Quality first and numbers second.
Please join me Dec. 10, and support Keith Harp for Aiken School Board District 9.
Joy Camp
Aiken