The wife of an American diplomat who caused an accident in England killing a young man on a motorcycle must face justice. The woman is guilty of: 1. driving on the wrong side of the road, 2. causing an accident which resulted in death and 3. leaving the scene of the accident.
Trump's response was that Americans have a hard time driving on the left side of the road. What a lame excuse that was from the president. If people can't drive on the left side of the road in a country where the traffic goes on the left side of the road, they shouldn't drive.
This cowardly woman ran for home claiming "diplomatic immunity." Surely diplomatic immunity does not apply to homicide. Besides, this woman is not a diplomat. She is a diplomat's wife. This was not a minor incident that she can brush off so easily. Trying to get away with this crime is unconscionable. Justice must be done. The U.S. needs to ship her back to England to face the courts.
Marion Pierce
Aiken