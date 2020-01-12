Our state would see much more growth if the 2007 unfair and punitive property tax laws were repealed. The fact that an out-of-state buyer, retirement home buyer or vacation home buyer pay property taxes that are roughly four times higher than a local, primary home resident when they use less of the state and city resources, schools, etc. makes no sense.
We lose buyers to Georgia, North Carolina and other Southern states where the property tax laws are more attractive to second home buyers who are trying to buy their future retirement home while still working in other states and those choosing to have "winter homes" in the South. We also lose Canadian and other international buyers to Florida because of our property tax laws.
One of Gov. Haley's campaign promises was to repeal or improve the 2007 property tax laws but was never able to get it done. Now is the time.
Pam Thompson
Aiken