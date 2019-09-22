On Aug. 9, 2019, on our way home from the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, we had a breakdown on 1-20 East in Monetta. I called 911 for assistance and the Aiken dispatch never sent a state trooper to our call. A trooper was on the way to another call and stopped to help.
Call a wrecker? Our insurance was providing us one. Our van was 6 inches in the roadway (left lane).
We sat on I-20 for three hours. Two and a half of which I was in the van unable to exit. The left front tire had blown which sent the rubber into the wheel well. The wheel wall broke off sending rubber into the computer, which houses the electrical for the van. I was able to exit after the tow truck arrived and moved us off the road completely. We then were able to crank the ramp manually so that I could exit.
We tried to get a wheelchair-equipped vehicle to transport me but could not find one. The friendly law enforcement could offer no suggestions for transport other than an ambulance service. Our funds did not provide for that service. We did have wonderful friends who came to help.
With their help I was able to transfer to a vehicle for a ride home at no charge. Another friend helped get my chair home.
I am so disappointed with our state for not being able to provide information or references for handicapped people. My question is how many others in our state have the same problem.
Edna Bodie
West Columbia