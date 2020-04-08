As we see the ravage of the coronavirus, we know that God still sits on the throne awaiting us to do our part in obeying his word in 2 Chronicles 7:14, "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land." This is relevant today and always.
In so many ways we have let God the father and the son down by living our lives as we so choose, but we all know that each has to give account to the father in the end. I am not being judgmental, just trying to remind everyone that we really need to seek the face of God at this time. Please contact our governor and ask him to call for a day of repentance for South Carolina and, hopefully, the rest of the nation will follow suit.
Barbara Gill
Aiken