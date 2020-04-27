We must do more to expand access to testing in South Carolina. My 1-year-old became sick recently (fever and fussy), we took him to the pediatrician who told us that he does not have the flu, strep, or an ear infection and based on his symptoms – and my husband still working – COVID-19 was very likely.
We asked if we would be tested. The doctor said he had the necessary equipment to test, and we needed to be tested but he could not get the reagent kits to do the tests himself. Instead he was able to send out a test for our baby, but only our baby.
The doctor said he couldn't test my husband or I even though it is impossible for the baby to have COVID-19 and at least one of us not to. And if my husband has it, the hundreds of people he was at work with last week need to know.
If this is what getting tested is like for every family in S.C., it has to change. We are putting people at risk and leaving Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC with bad data to make decisions that could put exponentially more people at risk.
I urge Gov. McMaster, Rep. Bart Blackwell and Sen. Tom Young to take action to get testing supplies to doctors and test more people in S.C.
Kristin Beard
Aiken