I have to differ with the race baiting liberal’s who have used the death of George Floyd as a reason for riots.
The issues wasn’t about the color of a man’s skin, it was about breaking the law. The cops were called to investigate a man passing a counterfeit $20 bill, which is a federal offense. It wasn’t about a black man committing a crime it was about a crime.
When the cop allegedly killed Floyd, he committed a crime and was arrested for his illegal acts not because he was white but because he abused his power and showed a total disregard and indifference to a man in his custody.
Floyd didn’t deserve to die for his alleged criminal act, but he started the whole issue by putting himself in a position of violating the law.
People’s lives and businesses were destroyed by riots around the world to show what, that lawlessness and anarchy are the answers to people being treated unfairly?
As a former law enforcement officer, I know that Captain David Dorn, who was shot in the head and killed protecting his friend’s store from rioters, didn’t get the attention or recognition he deserved after 38 years of sacrifice and service to his community.
I understand that Floyd’s family painted a picture of him being an innocent victim in all this but making him out to be a saint is outrageous.
Further, it has been reported that the anarchists have inflicted much damage during the riots. Where is all of the outrage? Where is all the outrage for those killed or injured during the riots? There isn’t any why, because you have people like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi taking a knee in a prayer ceremony to honor Floyd’s death with her compatriots colluding with those who violated the law and used race to justify their actions.
Knowing that people will ask what my big solution is I will tell you.
Many years ago I was injured during the time of my city's riots locking up a white guy who assaulted my partner. I spent a month off injured to recuperate.
When there were riots years later I wrote to my elected officials and asked that a new law be implement to curtail protesters. I suggested that protesters not be allowed to protest in our city streets.
The Constitution gives everyone a right to protest but it doesn’t say where. I said they should get a permit to protest and to designate stadiums or parks or areas where protesters could protest to their hearts content. Law enforcement could monitor the functions to insure the safety of the crowds. Anarchists would be denied a venue to riot leaving the people and streets safe from harm and destruction. Nothing was done back then so, maybe now someone will listen.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville