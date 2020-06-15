It was great to see Marc Thiessen’s column “SpaceX’s success is one giant leap for capitalism.” He attributed that success to the competition under capitalism. I’d like to highlight two principles that underlie all achievements under capitalism. First is that private enterprise is private because a capitalist system protects private property – unlike socialism, which claims to own all property or fascism, which controls property regardless of its nominal owners’ choices. In other words, people are free to pursue their own happiness under capitalism because the government protects their rights.
The other important principle is the efficacy of reason, as exemplified by all the innovations that men make when left free to use their minds. The stagnation of countries where people are less free is evident today in the differences between North and South Korea or Venezuela and Chile. Another current example is China. Although China is reverting to less freedom, their past economic leap forward was caused by increases of freedom after the straitjacket of Mao’s communism was relaxed.
Like Mark Thiessen, I hope more people today learn of these principles and resist the siren call of socialism.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken