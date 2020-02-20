Being retired gives me the freedom to read and view the political landscape 24/7. Ever since President Trump’s election, I have learned way more than I ever wanted to know about our political system both locally and nationally – some firsthand by participating in the local GOP and some from educating myself by reading and observing.
There can be no doubt to anyone who pays the least bit of attention to what’s going on in this country that, by and large, there is corruption in Washington and, I have to say, primarily in the Democratic Party. When the Democratic Speaker of the House tore up the president’s State of the Union speech, that was the last straw for me. I decided it’s time for all Republicans to do everything we can to send all Democrats packing, especially in Washington.
In South Carolina, any registered voter can vote in either the Republican or Democratic presidential primary but not both. This year, the state Republican Party voted to not hold a presidential primary for several valid reasons.
So guess what? Republicans can vote in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29. I have had several of my Republican friends suggest we Republicans vote. My problem is the field is so liberal I can’t tell which candidate is worse or which one would be the easiest for the president to beat. The other factor is I think President Trump is going to win in a landslide anyway, so why bother voting?
Originally I told my friends that we Republicans should take the high road and stay out of the Democratic primary. However, after watching the impeachment hoax this week, I have decided to vote in the Democratic primary for several reasons. Seems to me that most Republican candidates usually try to do what’s right while the Democrats play dirty with the help of their friends in the media. Why not a little payback? This is a chance to beat them at their own game. We also need to stand up for President Trump by helping deliver a Democratic Socialist that the president can defeat even easier. We Republicans need to do everything we can to not only retain the presidency and Senate but take back the House to put an end to this impeachment nonsense.
As a Christian I truly believe that Trump’s election in 2016 was an act of God. The way things are shaping up I think God is working His magic again and there is a chance that we deplorables can deal the Democratic Party such a blow they might not recover for quite some time.
So my personal advice is vote on Feb. 29 for your choice of the worst Democratic candidate and wear an American flag pendant to show you are a proud Republican.
Bob Brookshire
Aiken