I was surprised at the Letter to the Editor written by a member of our Planning Commission, i.e., Bob Brookshire concerning subversion from within and having Republicans vote in the Democratic primary since the GOP has no primary this year.
I was not surprised based on the poor value system the GOP has demonstrated.
I agree with him, however that Trump's election in 2016 was an act of God. God is punishing this country for it's commercialism, capitalism, selfishness and basic corruption. Our punishment is Trump. Of course the Democrats need to unify and create a strong team, but because one is not so good, doesn't mean that the other needs to go bad as well.
Every year we have a choice between bad and worse. I can't even recall when we elected a statesman as president. Hopefully Republicans in our area see through what Mr. Brookshire is asking and do the right thing. Don't meddle in the Democratic primary. If you do, what you are saying is that the GOP has no chance of getting their person in the office of the president.
David Gonzales
Aiken