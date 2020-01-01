Let’s face it, President Trump and many congressional Republicans are “useful idiots.” The term describes the attitude held by Vladimir Lenin in the 1920s towards communist sympathizers in the U.S. While Lenin and the Soviets held them in utter contempt they also viewed them as tools for dispensing communist propaganda.
The president and Republicans have been dispensing the story that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for the 2016 election meddling. However, there is little information to substantiate it.
But there is strong evidence of extensive Russian involvement in the 2016 election. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied the charge (as expected), and over the last two years has suggested in a typical Russian disinformation campaign that it was Ukraine that was responsible for the interference. Now the Republicans have adopted it as their mantra, becoming “useful idiots.”
Russian disinformation has been used as a strategy since at least the 1920s. It is incorporated into their military planning and operations, often in their foreign policy initiatives, and in their domestic propaganda. Putin must be extremely pleased at the success of his current effort, and undoubtedly will be emboldened to try out more lies on the Republicans.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken