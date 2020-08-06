There have been 1,097 reported cases of coronavirus in Aiken County with an estimated number of 6,739 cases and 7,836 possible cases as of July 20 according to the S.C. DHEC’s website. These numbers are all before opening Aiken County public schools. With the opening of schools, these numbers will only significantly increase. There is no way to responsibly social distance in our public schools.
As someone very familiar with the schools, it will be impossible for social distancing in classrooms, in hallways, in bathrooms, in cafeterias and pretty much anywhere on school grounds even with reduced numbers on campus on a given day.
Opening schools for five days a week is irresponsible at best and highlights the corruption of funding for public schools at worst. When these numbers go up after our schools open, who do you think people will blame? Who will they villainize and curse for their child or themselves getting sick and/or dying?
The people will blame you.
Those who voted and chose to reopen schools before a responsible and safe plan was created. Will you be able to live with the crucifixion and blood on your hands?
Teresa Bell
Aiken