WWII Veterans
Today in a local newspaper somewhere
we will read that
another WWII veteran has joined the heavenly force.
Time takes its toll; they stayed the course.
Each day their ranks become fewer and fewer
as these old soldiers leave us
to enroll in a heavenly legion
where they join the angels
in patrolling the celestial outermost regions.
We honor those special remaining few
who loved country, flag, and family
who left home to abolish tyranny
and fought to restore liberty,
and for whom losing was not an option.
May we never forget their sacrifice.
Prayers and tributes must now suffice.
Each day as their ranks grow slimmer
the light of the Greatest Generation glows dimmer,
their youthful vitality having been slowly diminished.
Memorial services and tributes will continue
until just one soldier is left.
With that last life ending,
a nation now totally bereft,
the light of that era will finally be extinguished.
Today, somewhere in these United States
another WWII veteran will be laid to rest.
Of that age in time, they were the very best.
We solemnly vow never to forget!
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate