Your issue published on Dec. 7 brought back difficult memories for me.
I am now in my 80s and still remember some scary times during that war period.
I lived in Los Angeles as a child and at some time during the war there were threats being made of a possible air attack by the Japanese on L.A. So they installed an air raid warning system at various sites in the city.
They also tested it weekly and at all the schools we were taught how to "duck and cover" whenever we heard the sirens go off.
I was in a class that had metal desk stands holding a small wood desktop to put school books on and write lesson notes and take exams on. The desk couldn't have been larger than 2-by-3 feet and there was no way in the world we 6- to 7-year-olds were going to be protected by that small desktop.
But rules are rules, and periodically we'd have to do the drill when we heard the sirens go off.
I can still remember some of us bigger kids laughing after hitting the floor and accidentally knocking over our small desk.
Oh well. It was the best the school could provide and we learned to live with it.
But your articles brought back so many sad and scary moments from that time. Just the thought that our homeland could have been devastated by a foreign attack kept us on edge – even us kids.
Thanks for all the hard work you put into your paper.
Gary Caldwell
Aiken