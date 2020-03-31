I see that Mr. Topliff is at it again, bashing Democratic leaders in Congress for trying to help low-paid workers get support in the new emergency relief bill.
Like our own Sen. Graham, Mr. Topliff believes the only deserving beneficiaries of relief from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis are the big companies and their shareholders. The low-paid workers and those who toil in the gig economy – like a meal delivery person – are at the greatest risk of financial disaster, with few savings to fall back on.
Fortunately, the great majority of members of the Congress will ignore the complaints of the hard-core Randians, who still believe people only work out of fear. If we want to reduce the economic and social impact of the crisis, governments at all levels must ensure that the relief measures reach those who need them the most.
Even the Trump White House seems to have understood this much. But more will be needed, so let's watch carefully to make sure that the aid is properly balanced between the businesses and the workers.
Michael Durkee
Aiken