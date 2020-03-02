Concerning the Old Whiskey Road in New Ellenton issue, why can't the state put in a red light similar to the red light in front of Roses?
People have been using this road for many years with little to no problems. SCDOT is creating more problems than they are solving. People living off White Pond Road aka Eagle Road Road want this changed and the ones who don't want it have no voice.
Next, SCDOT will install a red light at the Banks Mill Road entrance.
People will go through the parking lots of the drug store or Bi-Lo or Carol Avenue or even someone's yard or driveway. Then they'll want to put up another red light at Carol Avenue.
The planned cut through will more than likely cause issues of some kind too. Where does it end?
Harmon Lowe
Aiken