For the benefit of those who do not now, "Red Flag Laws" also known as "extreme risk protection orders," state that anyone can accuse anyone with a gun, of being mentally ill. This is grounds enough to confiscate guns without due process. This is a violation of a person's Second, Fourth and Eighth Amendments. Today if you buy gun from an authorized dealer, you are automatically given a criminal as well as a mental illness check.
Please do not believe anything today without verifying it first. Criminals will always be able to get guns.
In a recent TV news conference Sen. Lindsey Graham announced that he would call for Red Flag Laws backed by President Donald Trump. Both men took an oath to defend the Constitution from enemies both from within and without. It is the enemies from within that I am concerned with. Both should be impeached. Pronto.
"Red Flag Laws" will lead to unnecessary confrontation between both the citizens and the local police. This will be thought of as taking one's private property. Already one person has lost his life due to this enforcement.
Mr. Gary Willis, a 61-year-old from Anne Arundel County, Maryland was shot to death by a SWAT team. According to media reports, it was unclear made the complaint. I would hate to have that on my conscience. "Red Flag Laws" are no more than a backdoor approach to disarm the American people.
Wake up, friends, read your Constitution. It is the law of the land, not what the politicians in black robes say. This is not about Republicans or Democrats, right or left, or who wins an election. The right to keep and bear arms is more important than any election and any political party. The right to keep and bear arms is about freedom. The last time we had gun confiscation was in 1776. It didn't end well for the British.
Andy Windham
Wagener