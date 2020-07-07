I was very disappointed to learn from the June 29 edition of the Aiken Standard that the city recycling program is failing because Aiken residents aren’t recycling as much as we once did.
Recycling is a huge benefit to our city and county governments, allowing us to reduce the volume of waste in our landfills, thereby saving taxpayer dollars by not needing to build expensive new landfills as often.
Recycling allows us to reuse materials such as paper, plastics, aluminum and other metals so that worldwide supplies will last longer into the future and manufacturing of unnecessary materials won’t needlessly contribute to pollution of our air and water.
Recycling, I think, helps build a sense of doing the right thing for our community and our beautiful blue and green planet.
It has been my experience that once people understand why and how we recycle they are more likely to do that tiny bit of extra work to toss all the designated recyclable paper, plastic, glass and metal into the big blue bin. ( It's so much easier than it was in the 1980s.)
Would one of our stellar marketing/advertising /PR companies in Aiken consider doing a public service advertising campaign for city residents so we all can appreciate the benefits of recycling?
I hope all residents of Aiken will renew efforts to make recycling viable for the city and worthwhile for the city’s recycling partner, Dumpster Depot, which has been taken in the city’s recycling at no cost to taxpayers since 2015.
Julie Patefield Halvorsen
Aiken