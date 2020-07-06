Recycling is really an eye opener. One can see just how many packaging materials, jars, bottles, plastic bottles, cans, boxes, paper, newspaper and shredded paper are saved from the landfill.
For the rookie recycler that takes advantage of this service, the city will deliver an attractive blue roll cart. It comes in two sizes. Best of all there is no additional charge (I checked with Public Services) for trash removal so that kind of makes recycling free.
What's in this for me? I care about my environment and lets face it, when is the last time that you got something for nothing?
Barbara Stafford
Aiken