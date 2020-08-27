Reading Sarah Porcha-Konjikusic's guest column on racism was refreshing, inspiring and thought provoking.
Refreshing, because there has been so much disturbing news regarding this issue which permeates every aspect of our society, yet is denied or ignored by so many. Ms. Porcha-Konjikusic obviously recognizes the role racism plays in today's world.
Inspiring, because if she is representative of our younger generation, it nurtures hope that the future will bring equality and justice for all, regardless of race, gender, religious beliefs, or sexual orientation.
Thought provoking, because this young woman radiates wisdom beyond her years and empathy that many never develop.
It is heartening to this baby boomer and former teacher to think that our country, and our planet, will one day be in the hands of young people like Sarah Porcha-Konjikusic.
Cheryl Crawford
Aiken