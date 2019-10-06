I disagree with J. Collova that Trump’s tweets are cause for angst in the Democratic Party or, for that matter, in America. We have pretty much figured out that Trump tweets to distract from his agenda of corruption, stealing from the poor and enriching himself and the fossil fuel companies.
J. Collova talks about Obamas’ Hawaii vacations when Trump has spent more time and money on his golf vacations than the Obamas spent on vacations eight years. Trump is defunding healthcare, school lunches and food stamps for children from low-income families.
Trump’s businesses have obtained loans from foreign governments or expanded operations in India, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia.
Trump is so corrupt that he is appointing lobbyists and CEO’s that have sued the EPA and other federal agencies to head and then decimate them. A good example is Betsy DeVos as head of the Department of Education. She has been an investor in for-profit colleges and now is not enforcing the laws against their fraudulent activities. Or how about Andrew Wheeler, an ex-coal lobbyist leading the EPA?
Trump is not in this job to help Americans; he is in this job to make money. Thank heavens we have a free press to expose Trump’s corruption. I say the reason there is 90% negative coverage of Trump is due to his corruption, and if Americans don’t want to know about the corruption they can keep following Trump’s tweets instead of informing themselves with real news.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken