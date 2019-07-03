The U.S. Women's soccer team needs to stand up for what you represent.
I can understand Megan Rapinoe's position to not go to the White House and meet the president. That's her right and personal decision.
But I do not agree with or support her actions to not give proper respect to the national anthem. Our anthem epitomizes what our country stands for. As a member of the U.S. team, she is enjoying the money, fame and endorsement opportunities it provides her.
If she is so against the U.S., then don't be on our team.
Tom Frank
Aiken