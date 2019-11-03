It was about 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Pineview Memorial Cemetery in North Augusta and a few members of American Legion Post 71 had gathered to place wreaths on the graves of all the veterans buried there. Some members of the Post’s Auxiliary were also present.
Dawn Diver, a former Navy Seabee, walked up to me. She seemed to be upset and shared that our Post Commander Ralph Wainright had just suffered a massive heart attack and was on his way to the hospital.
Ralph had been bending over his pickup truck while attaching a small trailer containing the wreaths when suddenly, he seemed to slide in some mud. He collapsed and his chest crushed against the trailer hitch.
Dawn immediately began administering CPR. Ron Price, also a member of the post, took over to give Dawn a rest. They continued the procedure until the EMS team arrived on the scene.
Kevin Joy, the Post 71 sergeant-at-arms, had called the rescue team while Dawn and Ron performed CPR for at least 15 minutes.
Ralph was later told by Ron Price that he had been paddled six times after each of the times his heart had stopped.
As Kevin Joy, now Post Commander, stated: “I do know if it wasn't for Dawn, Ron and myself, Ralph Wainright would not be here today.”
Ralph was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center, where he remained in ICU until Dec. 21.
I interviewed him in order to write a story about his near-death experience for the American Legion Magazine.
During the interview I asked him if he believed in God or whether God had had anything to do with his recovery.
“God somehow told me that there was something left for me to do," Ralph said. "That's why I'm here.”
Ron Price, one of Ralph's lifesavers, is also a good friend. They are both leaders and have held several Legion offices. The two men and their wives, both Carolyns, are members of the Legion Riders, an important part of the American Legion. Ron is the South Carolina 2nd vice commander, on his way to becoming South Carolina's state commander.
During Ralph's recovery Ron and his wife have done so much to assist Ralph and his wife.
Dawn Diver is Post 71's quartermaster and Ceremonial Corps director. She is also busy teaching school full time.
Ralph has been married many years to his wife Carolyn, a former Massachusetts resident and public school teacher. She takes very good care of her dear husband and has always been supportive.
They are parents to son, Steve and family, who reside in Heflin, Alabama, and daughter, Deborah Wainright Courson and family, who live in Milwaukee (a suburb of Portland), Oregon.
As I brought the interview to a close I asked Ralph, “What is that 'something' left for you to do?”
“To become district commander,” he replied.
Ralph Wainright is doing well on his road to recovery.
Ray Willis
Aiken