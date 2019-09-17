In response to Mr. Havilland’s letter of Sept. 2. He is complaining that the comments Donald Trump made telling the four congresswomen to go back where they came from was not racist. He says the media cannot wait to pounce on anyone suspected of racism and then goes on a diatribe agreeing with Trump that the four congresswomen should go back their districts and help with the social woes that exist there.
Then he claims the left-wing media analyzes comments from the Trump administration as racist. Why does Mr. Havilland not tell Mitch McConnell to go back to his district which is lacking in health care and education? Why does Mr. Havilland not tell Steve Scalise to go back to his district to help with the coastal plain he represents in Louisiana where 70% of his constituent’s still have not recovered from flooding? I will tell you why; they are white conservative Republicans with whom Mr. Havilland identifies.
Pre-Civil War, when poverty captured lots of the white population, white privilege was a strong force. Not because white skin kept people out of poverty, but rather because white people would never endure negative experiences inflicted only on people of color. Then it was slavery, now it’s something else.
I am sure Mr. Havilland never lectured his children, their faces stamped with worry, how to survive a police encounter. I am sure that once Mr. Havilland’s children grew up and left his home they would have no fears about being denied a place to live because of their race. I am sure Mr. Havilland’s children, if they decided to participate in politics, would not have to worry about a state legislature trying to stop them from voting.
Right now, as evidenced by Mr. Trump’s white supremacist leanings, Mr. Havilland’s children do not have a personal fear of their own government. These women, as the other new representatives, were elected to protect their constituents.
Election Day will be here soon and hopefully all the cockroaches will again go back into the dark closet they came from. Ten to 15 years from now when our children discuss the history of the Trump era, these cockroaches will be on their backs along with the ideas that the world was flat and you cure disease by having people bleed into a jar.
Richard H. Koblin
Aiken