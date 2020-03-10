General assemblies throughout the nation have been grappling with the issue of whether public tax monies should follow students to private schools, secular or religious. Recently, Star Parker, a featured conservative columnist, stated that she was in favor of allowing public monies to follow students who wish to enroll in private schools. Her belief is that there should be school choice for parents and children in addition to the choices already offered in the public school system; ergo, if their children do not "fit" in a traditional public school, those children should be able to take public tax money to attend another school, albeit one with a tuition.
I take serious issue with that line of thinking. First, in Aiken as well as in thousands of school districts in the country, there are a variety of school options and choices within the public sector. Students can even opt out of their districts and apply to attend another school that might better suit them. Second, when taxpayers pay their taxes, especially property taxes, they expect those taxes to go to supporting the county public school system. As it is, there is rarely enough money to run a school district, so if students take money from the public school system and apply it to tuition in a private school, they are taking away money that needs to be spent on public school upkeep, teachers' salaries, books, improvements, etc.
Granted, not every family has the means to spend thousands of dollars on tuition to a private school. It is also true that some children might fare better in a private setting, smaller classes, more individual attention, etc. However, I find it difficult to believe that with so many effective public schools in Aiken County that students who apply themselves would not achieve success in schools like Millbrook Elementary, Kennedy Middle School or Aiken High School, as examples.
Student success is achieved by consistent attendance, effective study habits and parental guidance. Those criteria apply to both private and public schools.
Pat Kirk
Aiken