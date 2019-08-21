Anyone who has legally purchased a gun knows you have to fill out a long questionnaire. Questions about mental health issues, being arrested or problems with drugs are asked, ergo the need to do background checks.
Having said that, mentally ill people aren’t stupid; they play at being sane and hiding their flaws from everyone.
Being in law enforcement and studying a little about mental health many years ago, I dealt with murders and people who had lost their humanity. After the fact people would say so and so was such a nice person, which brings me to why I don’t believe deep background checks will do much.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle are calling for deep checks. To be brief, let's say a 30-year-old attempts to buy a weapon, do they go back to when they were 5? What if the check comes back clean and the person lied on his application?
What is needed is a psychological test made up by people in the field of psychiatry to test a person’s state of mind when they try to purchase a gun. If you have to take a test to get a driver’s license in order to drive a vehicle that can be used as a weapon, then why not have one to buy a gun? For that matter, why not test school-age kids to see if they need help adjusting to life.
The idea is to have a deterrent that will stop those who shouldn’t have a weapon before they legally buy one like many of the mass shooters have done. If they fail the test, then let them get a mental health doctors report that clears them. I doubt many would try not wanting reveal their state of mind.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville