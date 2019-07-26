Each time I am in the presence of fellow veterans I am reminded of how proud I am, that we as a group – no matter the function, or occasion – are all united by our love of country and one another and want to be together. Some of us want to help our post in some way.
Yesterday, I heard from a fellow veteran, one who does so much for us on a county and state level, and was reminded of how much I admired and respected him and have from the first day I met him.
This kind gentleman not only does all in his power to help fellow vets, he was, of course, one himself.
I also had occasion yesterday to visit his website and was flabbergasted when I read the little blurb beside his name informing me this same vet was also a leader and was heavily decorated while serving during Desert Storm.
He typifies for me the true Southern gentleman, and every time he addresses me as “Mr. Ray” I'm reminded of his intense love and respect for his fellow veterans, especially for us seniors.
About 20 years ago I had been a Northerner and am almost swept off my feet each time he addresses me the way he does.
I am constantly reminded that vets who have given most while serving our country are also, often, the most humble, heroic and respectful men and women in their private lives.
At a recent meeting of our post’s executive members, I was reminded again of how fortunate I am to be in the company of so many heroes, so humble, so giving of themselves, attempting to better the functioning and operation of our great post.
I couldn't contain myself when I had my chance to tell them of how proud I was to be serving alongside with them, no matter what rank we may have once held, officer or enlisted.
You see, the longer I have been a member of the post, I somehow manage to learn that several of them are true leaders; have served in combat zones; and some are Purple Heart recipients.
The greatest highlight of all: I was reminded during the conduct of the meeting by our new and able Commander Kevin Joy that I was seeing the best of democracy at work.
We were not only offering our staff officer reports, we were doing it democratically as meetings should be conducted in this free country of ours, under our supreme leader, God, and the Rules of Roberts to ensure proper meeting conduct.
District 15 Commander Jamie Rumbaugh, a long-time post worker and leader, saw to that.
Anyone is welcome to attend some of our post functions, or, join-up, if you're a vet. After a visit you may want to help some of us work and lead the post.
Ray Willis
Aiken