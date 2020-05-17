Is Jared Kushner one of the experts with whom the President Donald Trump said he would surround himself or just one of the experts hired by the president to just agree with him?
He is his son-in-law with absolutely no qualifications to make him an expert on this pandemic crisis.
The president has his son-in-law and his daughter working for him in the White House. Is this not nepotism?
The President asked the CDC (experts in the medical field) to prepare guidelines to safe opening up of the country during this pandemic.
The CDC submitted their report recommending and detailing procedures for schools, restaurants, bars, etc.
The president does not like the report, it is too stringent and decides to withhold it from the public.
Why does the president chose to ignore the medical and scientific field?
Decisions should be based upon facts and data not emotions and politics.
Pauline Supensky
Aiken