I usually avoid Jack DeVine’s opinion, but lately I find Trump defenders intriguing, so I plunged in with an open mind. I agree that the decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into the leader of our country is potentially destructive and hopefully a last resort but deeming it “unjustifiable” in this instance is offensive, given Mr. DeVine’s disregard for facts.
I’ll begin with a superficial review. The American people did not elect this president, the electoral college did. He lost by about 3 million American votes. The special counsel investigation began when Republicans controlled all three branches of government in response to the firing of the director of the FBI who refused to cooperate with Trump’s need to “let Flynn go,” and other potential acts of malfeasance without legal scrutiny.
The Mueller investigation struggled through two years of uncooperative witnesses and a dozen cited examples of obstruction of justice, which is still a crime in these United States. With the Department of Justice’s policy (not a law) of an indictable president, there was no viable recourse to proceed against the president, a person with a flagrant disregard for morals, ethics, norms, values and yes, laws. If not reelected, Trump knows that he is vulnerable to legal prosecution (like his cohorts Manafort, Flynn and Cohen). Polls indicate Biden can easily defeat Trump in 2020. Given that Donald Trump shows no regard for anything save himself and, given his perceived success at foiling the Mueller probe, why not extort the inexperienced president of Ukraine for manufactured dirt on his most serious political rival?
Jack DeCine floats the now standard Republican saw, “Trump just being Trump,” to dismiss the high crime revealed by a simple phone conversation.
“Ignore it all,” DeVine urges. Ignore that the president of the United States expresses clear, irrefutable extortion of a newly elected president of and American ally. That Donald Trump felt entitled to withhold essential military aid, awarded by Congress, to accomplish his ends; that he involved his private Attorney, Attorney General William Barr and his vice president; that he again benefits Vladimir Putin as much as himself in destabilizing Ukraine; that his minions have been hiding evidence of his high crimes in the most secret national security devices afforded a President; and, that an honorable civil servant has put his life and career on the line to disclose it under our whistleblower statute, make the genesis of this impeachment process far more serious than a partisan exploitation of a simple phone call.
If all the American citizens who support this president cannot see the merits of evidence our duly elected House is trying to investigate on behalf of our Constitution and, therefore, our nation, then Jack DeVine’s nod at bridging the partisan divide is more meaningless than the way he hopes we might view the president’s phone conversation.
Joya Jiménez DiStefano
Aiken